Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Euroseas Ltd. has 34.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Euroseas Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Euroseas Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. N/A 1 5.04 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Euroseas Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Euroseas Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

Euroseas Ltd. currently has a consensus target price of $1.3, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. The peers have a potential upside of 113.17%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Euroseas Ltd. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Euroseas Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while Euroseas Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Euroseas Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Euroseas Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Euroseas Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Euroseas Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.