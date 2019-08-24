Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Comparison side by side

Since Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A 0.12 5.04 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46

Demonstrates Euroseas Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Euroseas Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Euroseas Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Euroseas Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Euroseas Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Euroseas Ltd. has a 106.35% upside potential and an average target price of $1.3. Competitively Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has an average target price of $6.7, with potential upside of 59.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Euroseas Ltd. looks more robust than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Euroseas Ltd. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 84.5%. Insiders owned roughly 34.8% of Euroseas Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -11.93% -8.95% -21.28% -23.38% -65.7% -15.71% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. had bearish trend while Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.