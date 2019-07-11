Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Comparison side by side

As Shipping businesses, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.18 0.00 DryShips Inc. 5 1.93 N/A 0.22 17.17

In table 1 we can see Euroseas Ltd. and DryShips Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas Ltd. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Euroseas Ltd.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DryShips Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Euroseas Ltd. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival DryShips Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. DryShips Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Euroseas Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Euroseas Ltd. and DryShips Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas Ltd. has a 201.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $1.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Euroseas Ltd. and DryShips Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 1.1%. 34.8% are Euroseas Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DryShips Inc. has 83.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euroseas Ltd. -5.42% -6.32% 3.18% -58.48% -23.97% -2.71% DryShips Inc. -2.54% -14.32% -25.49% -34.31% -0.78% -32.21%

For the past year Euroseas Ltd. was less bearish than DryShips Inc.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.