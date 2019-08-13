Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

As Business Services companies, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 147 3.16 N/A 4.63 33.67 Cardtronics plc 31 1.07 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 demonstrates Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cardtronics plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Euronet Worldwide Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cardtronics plc is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Cardtronics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is $200, with potential upside of 30.88%. On the other hand, Cardtronics plc’s potential upside is 24.05% and its consensus target price is $39. The data provided earlier shows that Euronet Worldwide Inc. appears more favorable than Cardtronics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cardtronics plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Cardtronics plc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.