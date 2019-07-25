Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 143 3.11 N/A 4.20 35.67 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.43 N/A 0.50 29.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Euronet Worldwide Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 97.13% and its average target price is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35% Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. has stronger performance than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.