Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) EPS Estimated At $2.74; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Has 1.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $2.74 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 31.10% from last quarter’s $2.09 EPS. EEFT’s profit would be $149.29M giving it 13.41 P/E if the $2.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see 72.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.01. About 297,826 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 4 reduced and sold holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.64 million shares, up from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 811,901 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 43,558 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,054 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 2,963 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $67.34 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.51 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 32.30% above currents $147.01 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 30.31 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.