Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Contrasting side by side

Both Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 151 3.14 N/A 4.63 33.67 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.60% for Euronet Worldwide Inc. with average target price of $200.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares and 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.