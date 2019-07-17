Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Comparing side by side

Both Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 141 3.33 N/A 4.20 35.67 Quad/Graphics Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Quad/Graphics Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. has 46.35% stronger performance while Quad/Graphics Inc. has -12.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.