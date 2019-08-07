Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) Contrasting side by side

Both Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 146 3.02 N/A 4.63 33.67 BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.86 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Euronet Worldwide Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Euronet Worldwide Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 34.80% upside potential and an average price target of $200.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Euronet Worldwide Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. About 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

