Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Comparing side by side

Both Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 143 3.11 N/A 4.20 35.67 Blink Charging Co. 3 26.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Risk & Volatility

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Blink Charging Co. is 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.44 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares and 12.6% of Blink Charging Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.5% of Blink Charging Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. has weaker performance than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Blink Charging Co.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.