Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $454,400 Its Stake; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Value Rose, Wexford Capital LP Has Raised by $7.19 Million Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 59.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 2,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 728,310 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IC Compiler II 2019 Extends Runtime and QoR Leadership with 2X Faster Throughput and 10% Lower Total Power – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Synopsys (SNPS): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synopsys to Host 11th Annual Codenomi-con USA at Black Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2019: KEYW, JEC, BB, SNPS, STM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares to 101,168 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 342,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,989 are held by Rampart Invest Management Com Lc. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.04% or 2,659 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 6,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Investment Lc accumulated 0.04% or 5,080 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has 2,215 shares. Fulton National Bank Na accumulated 1,781 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.55% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 26,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.47M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 122,717 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,173 shares. Aviva Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Smith Salley And Associates owns 4,799 shares. Axa stated it has 8,678 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 1.35 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,165 were accumulated by 1492 Management Limited Com. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 5,742 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 2,100 shares. 793,133 were accumulated by Van Berkom & Assocs. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 271,160 shares. The New York-based Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.28% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Capital Guardian Tru stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Optimum Advsr reported 2,942 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,288 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,300 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 491,118 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,238 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8,869 shares to 23,559 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).