Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose While Crosslink Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Holding in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Boosted by $590,000

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36M, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $148.58. About 220,093 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 614,721 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 205,645 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 5,600 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv owns 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 4,010 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 156 shares. Natixis reported 27,877 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 20,395 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Citigroup owns 519,342 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 427,529 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 305,126 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 36,450 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.01% or 365,836 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 243,995 shares. 1,435 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Co. 1,550 are held by First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc. Mesirow Fin Inv Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,300 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Azimuth Management Limited Liability accumulated 90,868 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 990 shares. Nwq Management Company Limited Company holds 0.3% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 79,939 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.83% or 9,516 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 11,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Boston Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.56 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 110,744 shares to 232,339 shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).