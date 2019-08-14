Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose While Old National Bancorp Has Cut by $304,306 Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,547 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 5,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 102,594 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 14.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,690 shares to 851,807 shares, valued at $63.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.14% or 491,118 shares. 9,295 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd invested 0.22% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2,586 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.11% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 2.53 million shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Limited Co owns 22,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30,447 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 5,106 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.29% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 24,728 shares. Soros Fund Limited holds 15,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,909 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc accumulated 2,865 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 166 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $148.22 million for 13.68 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,005 shares to 239,807 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,209 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Limited Co invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Management North America Inc reported 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco Inc New York holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Mgmt Incorporated holds 921 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alley Co Limited Company holds 2.17% or 38,849 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt owns 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,900 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca reported 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 7,699 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 383,144 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 63,099 shares stake. Moreover, S Muoio Lc has 0.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telemus Cap Ltd Company reported 125,498 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings.