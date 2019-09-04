Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Holding in Kemper (KMPR) by $586,188

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 106,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $153.21. About 7,334 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 193,169 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, up from 185,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 39,888 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.39M shares to 658,367 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 55,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 36,875 shares to 240,132 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 15,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.98 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.