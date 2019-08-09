Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Its Holding; Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Its Visa (V) Holding by $306,384

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 75,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 86,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $154.2. About 85,781 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 36,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 2.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 38,036 shares. 77,882 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 25.45 million shares. Oppenheimer Co has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,300 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,434 shares in its portfolio. 54,106 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,200 shares. De Burlo Gru stated it has 91,800 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). D E Shaw holds 158,975 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 600 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,180 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 488,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd reported 4,151 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.46 million for 14.23 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Assoc reported 1.09% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,452 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap Advisors Inc Ok reported 57,257 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 12,079 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 187,000 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 30.98M shares. The France-based Axa has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lincoln owns 19,228 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ycg Lc reported 26,486 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 40,855 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 4.99M shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability reported 2.64% stake.

