Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.76 Billion as Stock Rose; Williams Cos. (WMB) Holder Strs Ohio Boosted Its Stake by $532,868 as Shares Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Williams Cos. Inc. (WMB) by 124.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 19,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 34,372 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, up from 15,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Williams Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 34,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 249,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96B, down from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 690,914 shares traded or 61.04% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Incorporated New York invested in 0.02% or 6,325 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 290,086 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 22.98M were reported by Invsts. Group Inc accumulated 418,430 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr invested in 40,709 shares. Intrust National Bank Na has 14,883 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts reported 13,375 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Liability has 48,437 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Comm Of America has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 408,075 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 169,138 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.80M shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,200 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential Prop (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.