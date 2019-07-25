Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $713,834; Meridian Management Co Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $304,112

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $198.99. About 31.84M shares traded or 86.44% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: German officials want answers on Facebook data mining; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Pays U.K. Female Staff Roughly Equal, Except Bonuses; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $155.26. About 367,532 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc reported 5,570 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 413,779 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Murphy Mgmt holds 1.66% or 65,171 shares. 41,002 are owned by Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability. Kcm Ltd Liability Co reported 7,255 shares. Redwood Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Financial Gp reported 3,400 shares. Miles Capital Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 5,379 shares. Charter Tru has 0.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,296 shares. Alphamark Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

