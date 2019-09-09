Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Position; Macy’s (M) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 10.51M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 127.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 23,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 10,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $145.92. About 223,093 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 202,831 shares to 575,900 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,446 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

