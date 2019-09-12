Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Lowered Position by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Opus Investment Management Boosted Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Position by $1.62 Million; Valuation Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.63M shares traded or 51.64% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36M, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 508,888 shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,880 shares to 153,920 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart Global Holdings.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.19 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman stated it has 1,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,047 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 98,664 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 2,634 shares stake. Raymond James reported 7,387 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.04% or 1.65 million shares. Citigroup holds 31,590 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 38,480 shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 106 shares. Toth Fin Advisory invested 0.2% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Mariner Ltd has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 79,515 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 1.83% or 9,516 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,900 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

