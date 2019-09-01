Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Position; As Corelogic (CLGX) Share Price Rose, Blackrock Has Raised Its Holding

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 194.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 186,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 283,292 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, up from 96,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 129,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 7.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.40 million, up from 7.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 504,921 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q OPER REV. $444.9M, EST. $435.1M; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 34,657 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $145.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 73,621 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0% or 727 shares. Leisure Management reported 13,011 shares. 5,784 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.36% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 40 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 505,581 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 4,500 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 120,763 shares. Principal Financial Inc reported 357,503 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru holds 0% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Smithfield Trust reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

