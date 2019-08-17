Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Denali Advisors Trimmed Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Stake by $378,000; Stock Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 674,716 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares to 26,728 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 249,858 shares. Atwood Palmer has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 219,566 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 16,179 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guinness Asset Limited owns 102 shares. Copper Rock Partners Limited Liability Com holds 136,515 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. 9,904 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Int Ca has 0.19% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guardian Tru has 1.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 543,530 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 17,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,300 were reported by Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ria Money Transfer Expands Domestic Payout With Walmart – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northern Trust declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWW Analyst Target Price: $76 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pzena Investment Management Selects Northern Trust as Asset Servicing Provider for UCITS Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept holds 0.12% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 3,150 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 584,337 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Company has invested 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,030 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2,886 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 371,326 shares. First Republic Invest invested in 0.08% or 175,401 shares. Ftb holds 310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Dean Invest Associate Lc reported 8,766 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Btim Corp invested 0.82% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Moreover, Johnson Group has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Penobscot Investment Inc has invested 0.31% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14,600 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $354.58M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.