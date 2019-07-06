Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose While Crosslink Capital Boosted Holding; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Share Price Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 359,835 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 399,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.36 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prudential Financial owns 3.14M shares. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 23,110 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 1.7% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Valmark Advisers reported 3,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bragg Incorporated has 81,052 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Cove Street Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1,500 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 7,536 shares. Amp Cap stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 117,752 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.51% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 323,317 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares reported 9,951 shares. Capital Invest Services Of America holds 0.04% or 3,343 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 68,347 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 54,491 shares stake. 15,901 are owned by Redwood Ltd Liability Corp. Sigma Planning reported 1,603 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 21,749 are owned by Montag A And Associates. Avalon Advisors Limited has 52,972 shares. Granahan Investment Management Ma reported 94,346 shares. Portolan Management Lc reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 2,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker reported 14,283 shares stake. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,505 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 4,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 88,984 were accumulated by Castleark Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 9,909 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication owns 37,365 shares.