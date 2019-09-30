Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Price Rose While Shaker Investments Trimmed Stake; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Price Declined, Ionic Capital Management Decreased Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 489,105 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 17,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 131,177 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 179,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Put) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 38,569 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Hrt Financial Limited Liability stated it has 8,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Penn Mgmt holds 15,491 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 330,457 shares. Fruth Invest stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 1.11 million shares stake. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ejf Cap Lc holds 0.92% or 161,122 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 441,638 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.82% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 42,146 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.38 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.