Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position Has Raised by Crosslink Capital Inc; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) by $1.48 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 1.69M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 190,621 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 2,942 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us reported 255,701 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 55,375 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Co holds 7,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,100 were accumulated by Shaker Investments Oh. 1492 Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.23% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,165 shares. Symphony Asset Lc reported 30,273 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management holds 194,276 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 14,283 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 601,464 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated owns 800 shares. First Amer Bankshares, Illinois-based fund reported 3,108 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 133 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 30,344 shares in its portfolio.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 614,846 shares to 424,813 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,255 shares to 90,302 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 50.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.