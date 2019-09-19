Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position Has Lifted by Aristeia Capital Llc; Equinix Reit (EQIX) Position Has Raised by Agf Investments America Inc

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 423,444 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 5,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 16,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 10,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $569.03. About 387,562 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 600 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Forward Ltd owns 1,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,823 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 943 are held by Appleton Partners Ma. Conning has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 2,297 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc owns 7,391 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 871,674 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,931 shares to 93,398 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,701 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc by 749,190 shares to 389,586 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.30M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 11,777 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 100 shares. Marietta Inv Prns reported 1,576 shares. 1,752 were accumulated by Scotia. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 16,144 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 101,808 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 247,040 shares. Cambiar invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And invested in 1,564 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 11,367 shares.