Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Valuation Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Position; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake Has Increased by Sarissa Capital Management Lp

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 580,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.53 million, down from 3.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 418,605 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M VS $755M IN 2016; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M; 16/03/2018 – Puma Energy hits record sales volume in 2017; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Rev $66.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 19,340 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 6,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 22,131 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 6,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Partner Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5,402 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 17,351 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,774 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 1,400 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.02% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.38% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 38,700 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 63,316 shares to 218,379 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 202,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,315 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $150.07M for 13.47 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.