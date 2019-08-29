Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Rose, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Upped Stake by $1.18 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 194,276 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.70M, up from 159,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.01. About 285,374 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 24,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 85,301 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 60,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 2.95M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 97,733 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $119.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 69,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,521 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,273 are owned by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 271,245 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 100,920 shares. Mesirow Finance Mgmt has 10,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has 65,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,660 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Icon Advisers accumulated 10,561 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.49% or 43,590 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Redwood Invests Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc reported 8,118 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,700 shares to 114,376 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,726 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Agf America reported 20,595 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 151,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 1.38 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 16 shares. Da Davidson & Communications owns 48,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barry Inv Advsr Lc holds 21,655 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt has 6,000 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cwm Limited Company owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,019 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 47 shares.

