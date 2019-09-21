Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding Held by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp; Wedbush Securities Has Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $369,346

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 19,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 17,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 115.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 75,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 141,391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.79 million, up from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 280,980 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,478 shares to 9,174 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,834 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.28 million were reported by Legal And General Group Pcl. Holderness Invs Co invested in 0.1% or 1,390 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 86,368 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hengehold Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 828,451 shares. Wisconsin Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.81% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Harvey Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.78% or 150,057 shares in its portfolio. 63,806 were reported by Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset reported 236,119 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd owns 0.49% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,455 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 18,622 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 28,962 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Inc (Prn) by 24,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 192,906 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 1.65M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Citigroup holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 31,590 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 1.35% or 3.25 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 2,418 shares. 5,041 were accumulated by Caxton Assocs L P. Natixis has 4,602 shares. Amer Int Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1,222 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 1,803 shares or 0% of the stock.