Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding Has Upped by Montag A & Associates Inc; Banc Funds Co Stake in First Foundation (FFWM) Lifted by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 668.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 21,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 2,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Foundation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 91,827 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,726 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,880 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 75,857 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc accumulated 91,800 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Brant Point Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 13,000 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,022 shares. Century holds 40,726 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 23,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 5,334 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 54,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Ma holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 94,346 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 65,500 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. $14,970 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was bought by Rubin Diane M. on Monday, July 29.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 153,418 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $34.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard Avb Financial Corp. by 77,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,571 shares, and cut its stake in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB).

