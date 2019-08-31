Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding Has Boosted by Dillon & Associates Inc; As Under Armour (UA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 68.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 50,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 123,367 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 1.78 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 200,147 shares. Moreover, First LP has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 77,996 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 8,000 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 10,108 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Glenmede Communication Na invested in 0.01% or 23,236 shares. Guardian accumulated 1.03% or 543,530 shares. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 11 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Victory holds 0.68% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 2.10M shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,913 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 24,548 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio.

