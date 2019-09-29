Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $468,216 as Stock Price Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $2.68 Million; Valuation Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 571,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40M, up from 523,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 61,044 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27M, down from 63,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 130,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 457,500 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 1,167 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Inv House Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 111,026 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 48,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 57,223 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 181,761 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Engines Ltd Liability Co holds 5,191 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 33,790 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 83,000 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.28 million for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 33,279 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Company owns 144,557 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Com reported 2,070 shares. M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 247,040 were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 100,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 2,131 shares. Boston Advsr Llc accumulated 15,290 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 12 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 103,127 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,713 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 66,509 shares. 30,776 are owned by Clark Capital Mgmt Gp Inc. Brinker Cap holds 0.06% or 10,025 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 17,397 shares.