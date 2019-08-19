Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.19 Million; Prudential Plc Has Lowered Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) as Stock Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, down from 106,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.39. About 32,328 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 216,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.55 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $155.99. About 43,567 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Epidolex Drive GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals Stock Could Aim for $235 â€” Or Higher! – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: GW Pharmaceuticals Blows Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 90,100 shares to 926,100 shares, valued at $28.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,382 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,550 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 24,548 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 30,344 shares. Gru holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 1,008 shares. 2,586 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 255,701 shares. 156,311 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co. 4,434 are owned by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 61,814 shares. 166 are owned by Assetmark Incorporated. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 4,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has 30,200 shares. 162 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gam Ag reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 13.97 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.