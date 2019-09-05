Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Stake by $5.00 Million as Stock Rose; Rbf Capital Increased Its Stake in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) by $756,750

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 299,074 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 35,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 230,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, down from 265,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 167,148 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 161,151 shares to 164,572 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 33,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts Internation (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 14.00 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

