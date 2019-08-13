Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Montag A & Associates Has Increased Its Holding; International Speedway (ISCA) Holder Paradice Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 552 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 668.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 21,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 2,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $150. About 12,760 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $57.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank holds 15,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 59 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 233,388 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 49,979 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 48,164 are held by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 1.73M are owned by Paradice Management Limited Liability Corporation. Smithfield Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 100 shares. accumulated 0.01% or 61,988 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Lindsell Train Ltd holds 0.91% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,383 shares.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77 million for 33.13 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

