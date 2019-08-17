Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Cut Stake by $10.76 Million as Market Value Rose; Meritage Group LP Holding in Moodys (MCO) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ladbrokes’ Ratings And Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 TO HUB INTL UPON REFINANCING,OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Ndhfa Housing Fin. Prog. Bds. 2018 C. Outlook Is Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Ocbc’s Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Component Of Updated Gmtn Program; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SR SECURED; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSIGNS AA1 TO $100 MLN FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ROW BONDS, SERIES 2018A; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Saudi Banks’ Lower Cost Of Funds Supports Credit-Positive Recovery In Net Profits In 2017; 23/04/2018 – GGP ASSIGNED CFR Ba2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS USI’S RATINGS (CORPORATE FAMILY B3) FOLLOWING; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Cleveland, Oh’s Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 75,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 86,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 414,973 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Addenda Cap holds 10,893 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank And Trust accumulated 1,400 shares. Carderock Mgmt accumulated 11,693 shares. Moreover, Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,108 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 409 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 7,084 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 169 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jupiter Asset owns 0.62% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 105,454 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 11,630 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 169,854 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s Acquires RiskFirst For Institutional Buy-Side Analytics Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 103,486 shares to 985,589 shares, valued at $424.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd invested in 4,288 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Co accumulated 4,434 shares. Aristeia Cap Lc owns 0.18% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 22,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,586 shares. Guardian Trust holds 543,530 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 230,071 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.48% or 122,444 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 7,370 shares stake. Frontier Capital Management Com Lc reported 241,212 shares. Crosslink holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 204,460 shares. Avalon Advisors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 52,972 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 990 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 30,273 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Prices â‚¬600 million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66M for 13.89 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.