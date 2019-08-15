Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 101,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, down from 106,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 388,663 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 703,906 shares traded or 61.22% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.67 million for 13.60 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 563,130 shares to 659,832 shares, valued at $62.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

