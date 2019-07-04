Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Davidson D A & Company Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Position by $13.15 Million

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 4,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 190,621 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 190,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,654 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 198,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX)

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 18,038 shares to 459,548 shares, valued at $58.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 22,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.71M for 25.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 65,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research, California-based fund reported 54,491 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 4,723 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 347,148 shares. Crosslink Cap Inc holds 7.22% or 204,460 shares in its portfolio. 14,425 are held by Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Com. Eam Investors Lc invested 0.54% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 136,515 are owned by Copper Rock Cap Ltd Liability Co. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 230,071 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 0.3% or 3,338 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,198 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co has 4,151 shares. 1492 Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.23% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 36,878 shares to 150,241 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).