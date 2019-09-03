Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.44 Million; Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Idex (IEX) Position by $5.29 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 345,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.37 million, up from 310,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 28,535 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.36. About 22,669 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 122,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,291 were reported by United Cap Advisers Lc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 93,518 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 0.44% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.16% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,800 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc stated it has 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Guardian Tru Co accumulated 160,154 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Td Asset invested in 130,372 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 24,123 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 100,630 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $315.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 19,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,492 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

