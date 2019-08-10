Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Increased Stake; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Lowered Its Stake by $3.77 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 16,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 26,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 555,870 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. $199,007 worth of stock was bought by Clendening John S on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 10.02 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SVB Financial: Satisfactory Q2, But Still Too Sensitive – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SVB Financial Group (SIVB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 24: HBAN, SIVB & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Company invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 2,475 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 20,735 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 88,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation holds 7,306 shares. 73,547 are owned by Scout Investments. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Security Natl Trust Com has 400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.47% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP invested in 0% or 80 shares. 89 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 1,365 shares. 12,086 were accumulated by Btc Management. 13,684 are held by Hartford Investment Mngmt Co. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd stated it has 22,406 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 103,880 shares to 546,205 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 30,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 36,475 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 2.10M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Corp owns 140 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advisors has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 8,660 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 340,964 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,525 shares. 3,338 were reported by Usa Portformulas. Redwood Investments Lc has invested 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability owns 3,845 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 8,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 65,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Scotia Cap Inc owns 1,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 4,100 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.23% or 25.45 million shares.