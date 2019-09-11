Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Its Holding; As Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Increased Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 744,072 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 5,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 246,616 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17M, down from 252,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.02. About 369,176 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 19,555 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $77.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 182,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 10,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,845 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 10,561 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 77,996 were accumulated by First Lp. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 4,198 shares in its portfolio. Intll Inc Ca accumulated 10,940 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.1% or 200,147 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 20,400 shares. Cambiar Investors has 38,036 shares. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 20,303 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 6,142 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). First Republic Inv Incorporated owns 1,564 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,190 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $150.07M for 13.23 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.