Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Stake Maintained by Symphony Asset Management Llc; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Richmond Hill Investment Company Trimmed Its Stake

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 12.37 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 401.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 24,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 6,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 388,663 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

