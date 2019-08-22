Euronet Worldwid (EEFT) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Position; Burns J W & Co Boosted Holding in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by $788,436

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwid (EEFT) by 204.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 2,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 4,198 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, up from 1,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 332,314 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “You Won’t Believe When the Average Millennial Reaches Financial Independence – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why And When To Buy Costco – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roche personalized cancer treatment to cost about $204,560 a year – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australia’s CBA disappoints as costs rise, delays payout – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

