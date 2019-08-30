Euronav NV (EURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Both Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.15 N/A -0.25 0.00 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.35 N/A 0.53 18.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Euronav NV and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1%

For the past year Euronav NV’s stock price has bigger growth than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Euronav NV.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.