Euronav NV (EURN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

We are contrasting Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.17 N/A -0.25 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Euronav NV and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Euronav NV and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.9%. Competitively, 2.4% are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Euronav NV has stronger performance than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

Euronav NV beats on 4 of the 7 factors Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.