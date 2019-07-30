Euronav NV (EURN) Reaches $8.39 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. New Flyer Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained the shares of NFI in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The stock of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 15. See NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 152,020 shares traded. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has risen 20.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EURN News: 21/03/2018 – Euronav announces final year results 2017; 08/05/2018 – EURONAV NV – AFTER ACQUISITION OF VOTING SECURITIES/VOTING RIGHTS ON 24 APRIL 2018, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP HOLDS 5.05% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN THE CO; 06/03/2018 Euronav Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EURONAV NV EUAV.BR – TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE FINAL DIVIDEND COVERING SECOND HALF OF 2017 FY OF USD 0.06 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME SAYS PLAINTIFFS OF THE 2 LAWSUITS “CHALLENGE” CO’S PROPOSED MERGER WITH EURONAV; 22/05/2018 – Euronav Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronav Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EURONAV NV – RECEIVED A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION DATED 25 APRIL 2018 FROM WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP; 11/05/2018 – GENER8 MARITIME – CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS, 1 FORMER DIRECTOR, EURONAV ENTERED INTO MOU WITH PLAINTIFFS OF 2 LAWSUITS TO SETTLE ACTIONS OF THE LAWSUITS; 10/05/2018 – Gener8 Maritime, Inc. Sets June 11, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Euronav NVThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.85B company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $7.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EURN worth $92.60 million less.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 268,010 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

New Flyer Industries Inc. manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

More notable recent NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NFI Group Inc.’s (TSE:NFI) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why NFI Group Inc.â€™s (TSE:NFI) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. It currently has negative earnings. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

More notable recent Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Bull Theory On Shipping Stock Rebirth Just Wishful Thinking? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Bulker Bosses Explain Freight Price Resurgence – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K Euronav NV For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Euronav Sees Tanker Rate Upside From IMO 2020 And ‘Speed Limit’ Plan – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Euronav NV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Euronav NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.