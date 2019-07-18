Euronav NV (EURN) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) Contrasting side by side

Both Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.69 N/A -0.25 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.88 N/A 2.22 4.46

In table 1 we can see Euronav NV and Seaspan Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Euronav NV and Seaspan Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

Euronav NV and Seaspan Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 1 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

Seaspan Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.63 consensus price target and a -24.31% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Euronav NV and Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.3% respectively. Comparatively, 29.23% are Seaspan Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45% Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31%

For the past year Euronav NV has stronger performance than Seaspan Corporation

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Euronav NV on 6 of the 9 factors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.