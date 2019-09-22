Euronav NV (EURN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Shipping company, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Euronav NV has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Euronav NV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Euronav NV and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.54%
|5.93%
|2.15%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Euronav NV and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav NV
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|25.22M
|455.00M
|23.53
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Euronav NV and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav NV
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.27
|2.59
The competitors have a potential upside of 113.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Euronav NV and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|9.01%
|9.18%
|23.03%
|19.97%
|28.67%
For the past year Euronav NV was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Euronav NV does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Euronav NV’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
