Euronav NV (EURN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Shipping company, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Euronav NV has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Euronav NV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Euronav NV and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Euronav NV and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Euronav NV and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 113.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Euronav NV and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Euronav NV was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Euronav NV does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Euronav NV’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.