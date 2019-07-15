Euronav NV (EURN) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Comparison side by side

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav NV
|8
|2.74
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Globus Maritime Limited
|3
|0.60
|N/A
|-1.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0.00%
|-8.5%
|-4%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav NV
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Globus Maritime Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.1% respectively. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Euronav NV
|6.89%
|7.01%
|27.92%
|13.39%
|20%
|45.45%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|1.35%
|-6.83%
|-13.04%
|-52.38%
|-62%
|4.17%
For the past year Euronav NV was more bullish than Globus Maritime Limited.
Summary
Euronav NV beats on 7 of the 8 factors Globus Maritime Limited.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
