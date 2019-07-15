Euronav NV (EURN) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Comparison side by side

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 8 2.74 N/A -0.25 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.60 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -8.5% -4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 1 3.00 Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Euronav NV and Globus Maritime Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.1% respectively. Competitively, Globus Maritime Limited has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45% Globus Maritime Limited 1.35% -6.83% -13.04% -52.38% -62% 4.17%

For the past year Euronav NV was more bullish than Globus Maritime Limited.

Summary

Euronav NV beats on 7 of the 8 factors Globus Maritime Limited.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.