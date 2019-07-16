Euronav NV (EURN) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Comparison side by side

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 8 2.73 N/A -0.25 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.42 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% -1.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Euronav NV and Dynagas LNG Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 1 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Dynagas LNG Partners LP is $2.88, which is potential 94.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Euronav NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.9% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45% Dynagas LNG Partners LP -1.75% -5.49% -10.76% -72.41% -72.45% -33.53%

For the past year Euronav NV has 45.45% stronger performance while Dynagas LNG Partners LP has -33.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Euronav NV beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.