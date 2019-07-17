Euronav NV (EURN) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Comparing side by side

Since Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.69 N/A -0.25 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.51 N/A 0.10 32.25

Table 1 highlights Euronav NV and Diana Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Euronav NV and Diana Shipping Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Euronav NV and Diana Shipping Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav NV 0 0 1 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Diana Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 average target price and a 19.05% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Euronav NV and Diana Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV 6.89% 7.01% 27.92% 13.39% 20% 45.45% Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46%

For the past year Euronav NV was more bullish than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

Euronav NV beats on 4 of the 6 factors Diana Shipping Inc.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.